BREAKING: Terrorists shoot up two more Toronto synagogues

Thankfully there was no-one in the synagogue, but the purpose of the gunmen is obvious: terrify and terrorize the Jewish community.



This happened just a few days ago at another synagogue in North York, too.



Antisemitic vandalism, arson and shootings happen so frequently in Canada they’re hardly even news anymore. One Jewish girls’ school in Toronto has been shot at three times. A synagogue has been vandalized ten times.



And the entire police and political establishment refuses to do anything about it.



That’s because of demographics. Under Justin Trudeau, and now Mark Carney, Canada has brought in literally millions of unvetted Third World migrants, many of whom hate the west, and hate Jews in particular. In addition to migrants, there are 700 agents of the Iranian terrorist group, IRGC, operating with impunity in Canada — neither Trudeau nor Carney will deport them. It’s only a matter of time before someone is killed.



But don’t worry: our politicians will be ready with their “thoughts and prayers” when that happens, too.



Antisemitic violence has been normalized and accepted in European countries like France. But at least they station armed police outside Jewish synagogues and schools. In Canada, we’ve got the antisemitic violence part, but not the police part.