If red-flag laws exist, why are Quebec police investigating licensed gun owners without cause?

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has launched a new initiative that sees police contacting the spouses of licensed firearms owners in an effort to identify potential cases of domestic violence where a firearm may be present in the home.

The program was introduced in response to concerns about intimate partner violence and a series of high-profile femicides in Quebec.

But it raises an important question: if Canada already has extensive laws allowing authorities to intervene when domestic violence is suspected, why are police proactively investigating people who have not been accused of any wrongdoing?

Canada's firearms laws already provide multiple mechanisms to address genuine safety concerns.

Police can seize firearms when there are reasonable grounds to believe public safety is at risk. Firearms licences can be suspended or revoked. Courts can issue protection orders.

The federal government's so-called red-flag and yellow-flag provisions were specifically introduced to allow firearms to be removed from potentially dangerous situations before violence occurs.

Those tools are designed to respond to evidence, complaints, witness statements, threats, or other indicators of risk.

The SQ initiative appears to operate differently.

According to reports, officers are contacting spouses because their partner legally owns firearms, not because police have received a complaint, opened a criminal investigation, or obtained evidence suggesting violence has occurred.

Licensed firearms owners are already among the most heavily scrutinized citizens in Canada.

To obtain a Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL), applicants must complete mandatory safety training, pass background checks, provide personal references, and disclose relevant mental health and criminal history information.

They are then subject to the RCMP's continuous eligibility screening program, which monitors licence holders for new criminal charges or other events that could affect their eligibility to own firearms.

None of that appears sufficient for Quebec's provincial police. Instead, lawful gun ownership itself seems to have become a basis for additional police scrutiny.

Imagine if police began calling the spouses of licensed drivers to ask whether their partner might someday drive impaired. Or contacting the families of prescription medication users to ask whether they might misuse their medication. Most Canadians would likely view such inquiries as an unjustified intrusion, absent any specific allegation of wrongdoing.

Domestic violence is a serious crime that deserves serious enforcement. When credible complaints are made, police should act quickly and decisively. But investigating citizens because they belong to a lawful and heavily regulated class of people is a different matter entirely.

The SQ initiative also arrives in a province that has long been at the centre of Canada's gun control debate. Successive federal governments have justified increasingly restrictive firearms laws by pointing to demands from Quebec-based gun control organizations and advocacy groups. Those same political pressures have helped drive everything from the federal handgun freeze to Ottawa's ongoing confiscation program targeting previously legal firearms.

For many firearms owners, the message is becoming difficult to ignore: no amount of licensing, training, screening, or compliance will ever be enough.

If existing red-flag laws, police powers, court orders, licence revocations, and continuous background checks are still insufficient, then the issue is no longer about enforcing the law against dangerous individuals.

It is about treating lawful firearms ownership itself as suspicious and violent.