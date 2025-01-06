Trudeau expected to announce resignation at press conference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a major announcement regarding his political future this morning, according to a number of reports.

While it is currently unclear if Trudeau will be stepping down as prime minister today, reports suggest the PM will be resigning as Liberal leader.

According to CTV News journalist Rachel Aiello, Trudeau met with Governor General Mary Simon earlier today and asked for the prorogation of Parliament until March 24.

BREAKING: Justin Trudeau to tell the country at 10:45 that he's resigning as Liberal leader, intends to stay on as PM.



Senior gov't source said Trudeau met with Gov. Gen. Simon this morning, where he asked for the prorogation of Parliament until March 24.https://t.co/sfrYmJxzEl — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) January 6, 2025

The prime minister's press conference is set for 10:45am EST, where all eyes will be on Trudeau to see whether the faltering PM will step down or continue clinging onto power.

Multiple reports suggest Trudeau is currently unwilling to step down as PM despite trailing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre by a significant margin in the polls.