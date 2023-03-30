BREAKING: Trudeau Liberals are censoring debate on internet censorship bill
Bill C-11 is the Online Streaming Act and the governing Liberals have introduced 'closure' — a parliamentary tool described as a tool to shut down debate.
Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, has released a breaking video on Twitter ringing the alarm bells over what he describes as the Justin Trudeau Liberals shutting down debate over the controversial Bill C-11.
Bill C-11 is the Online Streaming Act, sometimes called the Online Censorship bill, as it would give the Canadian government the power to tell broadcasters like YouTube and Netflix what they should and should not recommend to viewers online.
Rebel News has been covering Bill C-11 since its inception.
On February 2, Bill C-11 passed its third reading in the Senate, which has proposed dozens of changes to the bill, which will need to pass in the House of Commons before becoming law.
Broadcasting in Canada is regulated by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), a regulatory authority that works at arm’s length from the federal government.
The Senate admits that it’s difficult to say how the bill will affect broadcasting in Canada.
“The bill would give the CRTC new powers — but exactly how or even if the CRTC would use them cannot be determined through an analysis of the bill alone,” the Senate website reads.
“Aspects of this bill may have a sweeping effect on broadcasting in Canada — or modest effect, depending on future CRTC decisions.”
Any person and/or business violating specific provisions of the sweeping regulations will have hefty financial penalties imposed by the CRTC.
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez declined most of the proposed amendments made by the Senate, claiming they “created loopholes,” prompting law professor and Bill C-11 critic Michael Geist to remind Rodriguez that Canadian content creators are not loopholes.
Geist argued this is “disinformation” and revealed the true intent of the legislation: To retain power and regulate user content.
A Liberal Senator, David Richards, likened the censorship legislation to behaviours observed in totalitarian regimes during its third reading.
“In Germany, it was called the Ministry of National Enlightenment,” he said during the third reading, drawing parallels to the Reich Ministry for Propaganda and Public Enlightenment which controlled film, radio, theatre, and the press during Hitler’s reign in Nazi Germany.
Hitler utilized mass media to propagate his radical ideologies and political goals while his faithful followers burned books to ensure the purity of the state.
“Stalin again will be looking over our shoulder when we write,” continued Richards, drawing additional similarities between this bill and dictatorships.
Stalin took control of the notorious Russian publication Pravda (meaning truth) and used it as a powerful tool, eventually becoming the official mouthpiece of the Soviet Union and Stalin’s dogmas.
This is a breaking story, and more updates will come.
- By Ezra Levant
