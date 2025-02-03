BREAKING: Trump pauses proposed tariffs on Canadian exports for at least 30 days

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that steep tariffs on Canadian goods threatened by President Donald Trump have been temporarily put on hold.

Taking to social media to lay out Canada's new plan to increase border security, Trudeau announced that the controversial 25% tariff on Canadian goods and 10% tariff on oil will be halted for the time being.

"I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl," wrote Trudeau.

"Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together," added the prime minister.

The pause comes after President Trump announced earlier today that proposed tariffs on Mexican exports will be halted for 30 days.

Trudeau also announced that "Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering."

President Trump also took to social media to deliver a message about the tariff pause on Canadian exports: "Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country."

"I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured," he added.

Economists previously warned that a trade war with the U.S. could cost Canada hundreds of thousands of jobs and push the country into a recession.