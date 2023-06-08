Victoria's Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, has announced his departure from the Department of Health.

He will be transitioning into a new role at Australia's national science agency, the CSIRO. In his forthcoming capacity, he will serve as the Director of Health and Biosecurity.

Since 2011, Sutton has been a key player in the Department of Health, contributing significantly to the controversial Victorian public health response to the pandemic.

It looks like garlic is effective after all https://t.co/q5W2p2aEVc — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) June 8, 2023

He was elevated to the position of Chief Health Officer in 2019.

The Department of Health's Secretary, Euan Wallace, expressed his gratitude to Sutton following the public announcement of his departure. He stated:

"I want to thank Brett for his enormous contribution to this Department and Victoria - and wish him well for his new role."

The date for Sutton's departure from his current role has not yet been finalised.

His resignation is a significant event in Victoria's health sector, as well as marking the end of a dark era in Victorian politics.