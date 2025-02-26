Britain's 'strictest headmistress' speaks out at pro-freedom conference

A prominent British teacher and advocate for education reform, Katharine Birbalsingh is the founder and headteacher of Michaela Community School, a free school established in 2014 in Wembley Park, London.

Known for her bold and often controversial views on education, she has become a leading voice in the movement for change within the UK’s schooling system.

During my time at the ARC conference in London last week, a three-day event hosted by Jordan Peterson, which brought together 4,000 freedom-minded politicians, thinkers, and organizations, I had the opportunity to speak with her.

“We also believe in our children being British, and we have a British flag outside and we sing ‘God Save the King’,” she explained.

Despite her reputation, I found Birbalsingh to be pragmatic and grounded in her approach. I raised the topic of safety in schools, particularly in light of the recent tragic murder of a schoolboy in Sheffield. Here’s what she had to say.