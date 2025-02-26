Britain's 'strictest headmistress' speaks out at pro-freedom conference
Katharine Birbalsingh, described as 'Britain's strictest headmistress', recently spoke to Rebel News UK's Sammy Woodhouse at the pro-freedom Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference in London.
A prominent British teacher and advocate for education reform, Katharine Birbalsingh is the founder and headteacher of Michaela Community School, a free school established in 2014 in Wembley Park, London.
Known for her bold and often controversial views on education, she has become a leading voice in the movement for change within the UK’s schooling system.
During my time at the ARC conference in London last week, a three-day event hosted by Jordan Peterson, which brought together 4,000 freedom-minded politicians, thinkers, and organizations, I had the opportunity to speak with her.
“We also believe in our children being British, and we have a British flag outside and we sing ‘God Save the King’,” she explained.
Despite her reputation, I found Birbalsingh to be pragmatic and grounded in her approach. I raised the topic of safety in schools, particularly in light of the recent tragic murder of a schoolboy in Sheffield. Here’s what she had to say.
Sammy Woodhouse
UK-based Journalist
Sammy Woodhouse is a best-selling author of Just a Child, an international speaker, documentary filmmaker, award-winning activist, and news reporter. Passionate about raising awareness around child exploitation and the impact on children born from rape, Sammy has been a tireless advocate for change. In 2013, Sammy exposed the country’s largest child sexual exploitation scandal, shedding light on government corruption. Her work has contributed to significant shifts in policy and law in the UK.https://twitter.com/sammywoodhouse1