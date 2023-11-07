British Antifa activist faces unexpected backlash from pro-Palestinian allies over LGBTQ+ views

Billboard Chris/X

An activist, known online as "Billboard Chris," faced a surprising clash of views during an attempt to engage with a pro-Palestinian Muslim group in the UK. Chris, who carried a sign stating "Children cannot consent to puberty blockers," was met with derision from one member of the group, as captured in a widely circulated video on social media platform X.

"He's trying to propagate anti-LGBTQ propaganda. He's trying to tell children that they're not allowed to be transgender," the Antifa activist stated.

"Yeah, they’re not," interjected a pro-Palestinian protester, who proceeded to mock him for wearing black nail polish.

"Stop talking bro. You have black nail polish on and you're a man, bro. Stop talking," she said.

"In our religion, you can't do that," another woman told the activist, referring to allowing kids to become transgender. "We don't agree."

The group of pro-Palestinian protesters quickly turned on the Antifa activist, asking him how he identified. When he began to answer, the first woman interrupted him to say, "You identify as sh*t, my bro."

The incident was highlighted on X by various commentators, who framed it as a moment of stark revelation for the leftist, who seemingly expected solidarity based on shared progressive values.

Instead, the interaction showcased a divergence in the perspectives between the left-leaning activist and the conservative religious views of the Muslim women.

Chris commented on the situation, humorously referring to it as "intersectional comedy," pointing out the unexpected breakdown of their divergence of beliefs.