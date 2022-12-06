British county to introduce 'traffic filter scheme,' will prevent citizens from free movement

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Oxfordshire County in the U.K. has approved a 'traffic filter scheme' to limit when and where residents are permitted to drive their cars.

As stated by Ezra, "Traffic filter. That sounds good. Sounds like maybe they’re cleaning the air or something? No — they’re filtering out you. You’re the dirt they’re filtering."

He went on to say, "To stop most drivers. Just to stop them. Not sure what the 6.5 million quid is for. And of course, don’t you worry — it’s only for unnecessary journeys. I think you yourself are a good judge of what is necessary and what isn’t. But no longer. Don’t you worry your pretty little head. That decision will now be made for you by the government."

Ezra added, "Of course this will have many consequences, many side-effects, some foreseen, some not. It’s really a form of lockdown, isn’t it? They loved it. They learned what they could get away with. They’re telling you who you can or can’t visit; where you can or can’t go. They’re not pretending it’s about Covid anymore. It’s permanent. Know your place. Show your papers. Explain yourself. Is your trip necessary? You must answer to the law!"

