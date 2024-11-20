British farmers revolt over Starmer's new inheritance tax changes
Reforms to the U.K.'s inheritance tax for farmers have sparked demonstrations as concerns rise that many could be forced to sell their farms.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist and Rebel News alumnus Lewis Brackpool discussed why farmers in the U.K. are taking to the streets in opposition to Keir Starmer's inheritance tax changes.
Thousands of farmers have converged in London and have been protesting outside the British Parliament over fears the changes to the inheritance tax could lead to family farms being destroyed and food production being limited.
"It will actually affect over 60% of working farms despite the government believing that it will only affect the 'wealthy,'" said Brackpool.
Speaking about PM Keir Starmer, Levant said, "In the U.K., the war has been declared against farmers by the new Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer."
"But I don't even think he's pretending that it's a global warming threat. I think he just doesn't like the fact that farmers are generally conservative, are property owners, and I think there's a class issue there," he said.
Levant went on: "So he's brought in a policy that farmers will have to pay a 20% inheritance tax before bequeathing the land to their family. But of course as you know, farms may be valuable on paper but farmers are not cash rich."
"If you have land that's presumably worth one million pounds, you don't have that cash sitting around, so you're going to bequeath it to your kids and have to pay 200,000 pounds for the pleasure of doing so," he said.
"That's basically a way of expropriating your property and making way for developers or other non-farm uses," Levant added.
The Labour government removed a tax break dating back to the 1990s from its budget last month that exempted agricultural property from the inheritance tax, according to CTV News.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
COMMENTS
-
Peter McGilligan commented 2024-11-20 21:08:05 -0500 FlagSo typical of leftist Gov’ts that attack farmers, conservatists, ramp up extraordinary taxes to pay for the woke policies they invent, all while trying to frame criticism’s of their weak, woke and woeful ideologies as misinformation and disinformation. Pity the conservatives dropped the ball, you can understand why they were tossed out. It seems to be a common theme where the conservatives are so often beset with infighting, lack of cohesion and unity and they wonder why they are voted out? Unfortunately for all of us common folks, the woke parties set about taxing, destroying and adding severe bureucracy & red tape, allow illegal immigrants to swarm our nations and then wonder why we have rampant crime, overcrowding causing social strife, economic downturns leading to high inflation, lowered real wages, sexualising of our kids by woke “education” systems with a large dose of enforced language laws over free speech & commonsense where citizens learn to find their own way without being screamed at by those the woke Gov’ts are causing to rise up against their fellow citizens. Instead of peace, they bring division and to add insult to injury tax farmers with an inheritance tax that is off the planet because they hate those of us that don’t agree with their bat .hit crazy nonsence and the right to freedom of thought, choice, belief, & speech. Poor UK citizens are in for a right thrashing from Starmers weak, woke and woeful fascist Gov’t, just as we have been now since Labor got in here in Oz. At least America has seen the light in a resounding win for democracy contrary to the lovies going absolutely nuts. The people spoke loudly and they still deny it. Her ein Oz airbus Albo and his so-called "Climate change & environment minister are trying desperately to completely change our entire land & sea scapes to apparently provide “green” energy with massive windmills and solar panels engulfing our farms and waterways. Apparently they don’t understand either that without farmers there is no food. Go hard UK farmers we’re with you all the way!
-
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-20 16:03:37 -0500I say good on the U.K. farmers for revolting against the government