British government forced media into silence while flying in thousands of Afghans

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how the British government convinced the courts to force the media to stay silent as they secretly flew thousands of Afghans into the country.

The British government used a 'superinjunction' to prevent the media from discussing the flying in of Afghans. It’s a publication ban with an extra layer: you’re not even allowed to talk about the publication ban. It’s like a ban on talking about a ban on talking.

The superinjunction was lifted two days ago after being enacted in 2023, and now information is coming out showing that even British MPs weren't aware of the secret flights.

There was no vetting of these Afghans. In fact, certain individuals flagged as security risks were allowed in anyway. The British defence minister says 4,500 came through this scheme, but other reports put the number as high as 24,000. And they’re allowed to bring their families with them — which means well over 100,000 Afghans could ultimately be brought into the United Kingdom. One article said one man brought 14 dependants with him. Just incredible.

Thousands of Afghans were brought in on unmarked planes, secretly, under the superinjunction. Many were housed on military bases — in accommodations meant for military families. They’re allowed to choose whether or not they want to work. The British government will house them and provide welfare for the rest of their lives — and their children’s lives, and their grandchildren’s lives.

And what of the media itself? Most media outlets didn’t know about this, but several reporters were in the thick of the story. They were called into government offices and handed the superinjunction — as were their companies. Some of them lawyered up and argued for the superinjunction to be lifted. They deserve credit for that.

But they failed. And for two years, this remained a secret. None of the journalists involved thought the story was important enough to break it, even in defiance of the injunction. It would be against the law to publish this story under the ruling — but none believed it was of such overwhelming public interest that they were willing to face those consequences.