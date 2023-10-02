British intelligence agencies to not hire white people for the sake of 'diversity'

Wikimedia Commons

UK intelligence agencies, including MI5, MI6, and the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), have recently implemented policies to only accept applications for certain internships from individuals who come from poor backgrounds or are ethnic minorities.

The MI5 website states that in order to be eligible for a scholarship, “you’ll need to be in your penultimate or final year of university, from a Black, Asian or ethnic minority background, and from a socially or economically disadvantaged background," the National Pulse reports.

The agencies assert that to effectively carry out their primary role of ensuring the safety of the nation's inhabitants, diversity and inclusion are essential. They state: “To protect the UK, we need a truly diverse workforce that reflects the society we serve.”

In the UK, job openings can legally omit white individuals under the guise of “positive action.” As per The Equality Act (2010), white Britons can be excluded if it redresses “under-representation or disadvantage.”

The outright exclusion of white Britons has been a contentious issue as woke companies prefer hiring based on color and not merit. The Equality Act may permit "positive action," but should not license outright discrimination against any racial or ethnic group. Diversity at the expense of fairness is counterproductive. As the UK seeks a more inclusive future, blatant preferential treatments based solely on ethnicity are a step backward, not forward.