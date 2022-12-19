British luxury hotels used to house illegal boat immigrants

AP Photo/Matt Dunham

The news of illegal economic migrants being housed in luxury hotels at taxpayer expense has caused outrage among the British public. The UK government has been accused of wasting taxpayers' money on housing migrants in hotels, while many British citizens are struggling to make ends meet.

According to Home Office statistics, 419 different hotels are being used to accommodate asylum seekers, the vast majority of whom are economic migrants, at a cost of £7 million pounds per day, Summit News reported.

The scandal has been further compounded by reports that some of the hotels are located in prime tourist areas. This has caused disruption to those who had booked the hotels months in advance, with many having their wedding plans ruined after receiving phone calls from the hotel to immediately cancel their bookings.

Nigel Farage, former leader of the Brexit Party, has responded to the news of illegal migrants being housed in hotels across the UK. He remarked, “It is out of control, there are very very few towns now unaffected by this.”

There are now 419 illegal migrant hotels in the UK… Invasion! pic.twitter.com/R75w43JvIU — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 15, 2022

The revelation of illegal migrants being housed in hotels across the UK has caused a stir of controversy. Areas around the hotels have been plagued by criminality, anti-social behavior, and sexual assaults. In Standish, a 37-year-old woman was raped by a migrant staying at a nearby hotel, while other migrants from the hotel were caught filming PE lessons at a local school and sexually harassing teenage girls as they walked home.

The scandal has highlighted the stark contrast between the lives of illegal economic migrants and those of British citizens. While the migrants are being kept cozy and warm in comfortable hotel accommodation at taxpayer expense, many British citizens are making the difficult choice between heating and eating this winter.

The UK government has come under increasing pressure to address the scandal and to ensure that taxpayers' money is not wasted on housing illegal economic migrants. With almost 50,000 boat migrants having arrived this year alone, the Tory government is under pressure to resolve the issue.