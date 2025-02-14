British woman accosted by police over silent prayer near abortion clinic

"Before I was being told that my prayers were an offence. Now effectively it's me that's the offence," Isabel Vaughan-Spruce tells Ezra Levant.

  February 14, 2025

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, pro-life activist Isabel Vaughan-Spruce discussed her experience being threatened with arrest by police for simply standing in silent prayer near an abortion clinic.

Just last week, Vaughan-Spruce was in Birmingham, England engaging in a silent prayer outside of an abortion clinic when she was confronted by a police officer who said she could be criminally charged if she didn't move.

The pro-life activist explained that this wasn't the first time her silent prayers have caused law enforcement to take action against her.

"I was arrested previously for my silent prayers on exactly the same spot. I went to court, I was acquitted, I was re-arrested two weeks later by six police officers who took me away in a police van telling me my prayers were an offence," she said.

"The law is what it is, a public street is a public street and I am a member of the public being almost as inoffensive as you could possibly be. I'm standing silently on that public street," added Vaughan-Spruce.

"So if that's how low the bar is for criminality, then every person walking down the street should have broken the law already just by virtue of being there," she said.

The repeated targeting of Vaughan-Spruce for silent prayer underscores the challenges pro-life activists face in navigating what critics have deemed a two-tiered justice system in the U.K.

