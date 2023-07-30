Brittany Higgins' ally questions ancestry after she identifies as aboriginal

Brittany Higgins expressed her Indigenous identity to potential employers at a governmental agency focused on First Nations matters, as indicated in her text exchanges with close friend Emma Webster.

This lesser-known detail about Higgins emerged during a dialogue with Webster on 10th February 2021, as she sought a media advisor role with the First People's Assembly of Victoria.

At that juncture, Webster was serving as the Assembly's Chief of Communications and Strategic Advisor, pushing Higgins' application to ensure she could obtain the position before public advertising.

This conversation happened shortly after Higgins resigned from her position as Assistant Media Advisor to then-Employment Minister, Michaelia Cash.

The resignation enabled her to publicly accuse her previous colleague, Bruce Lehrmann, of raping her within the Parliament House in 2019 on Channel Ten's The Project - an accusation Lehrmann strongly rejects.

Having previously expressed her fears about losing her parliamentary position if she made her allegations public, she decided to resign with the assistance of TV presenter Lisa Wilkinson. It also appears that she changed her phone number at this time.

In her conversation with Webster on February 10, she was enthusiastic about the offered role and attempted to provide her resume. However, Webster was unable to reach her due to a disconnected phone number. In response, Higgins promised to call back once her new number was operational.

When Webster asked about Higgins' 'mob' or Indigenous connection, Higgins revealed her grandfather's connection to either the Nyawigi or Gugu Badhun people, though the exact link was 'unclear'. She shared her family's decision to respect her grandfather's wishes to not delve further into his lineage at that time.

In the ensuing days, Higgins shared her new number with Webster and publicly accused Lehrmann of rape on national television. She was officially employed by the Assembly two weeks later, taking up the responsibility of enhancing the social media presence of a Nira illim bulluk man, Marcus Stewart.

Webster moved on from the Assembly in August of that year, shifting to a role as the Director of Government Relations firm, Hawker Britton. She later became a steadfast supporter of Higgins during Lehrmann's criminal trial, which was later dismissed due to jury misconduct.

Together with Higgins' father, Matthew, the two friends founded a company, Power Blazers Ltd, earlier this year, dedicated to assisting Australians in navigating the judicial system.