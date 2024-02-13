Brother of deceased German teen reveals details of fatal gang attack involving migrants

Following the attack, the group responsible for the attack reportedly escaped from the location. Filipp was rushed to the emergency department, where a doctor managed to resuscitate him. Despite these efforts, the injury had resulted in irreversible damage, leading to the declaration that the boy was brain-dead. At that moment, Wilhelm cautioned about the potential outcomes, stating: “Now another test is being carried out. If it shows that my brother’s brain is no longer working, the doctors will want to turn off the machines.”