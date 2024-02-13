Brother of deceased German teen reveals details of fatal gang attack involving migrants
Bild has disclosed that several suspects have been identified, all of whom are still attending school. Should the individuals responsible for Filipp's assault be minors, their identities will remain confidential, and it is unlikely that they will face any incarceration.
Filipp S., a German 16-year-old teenager who became a national headline following a brutal attack by a group of "15 Arabs" at a Meinerhagen skate park, has tragically passed away after his life support was turned off by healthcare professionals.
The exact cause of the deadly altercation at the skate park on January 30 remains unknown. However, it is believed that Filipp S. was attempting to intervene in a fight when he was assaulted with numerous punches and, after falling to the ground, was further subjected to kicks to his head, Remix News reports.
Filipp’s brother Wilhelm S. told Bild newspaper: “A witness later told me that a group of 15 people of Arab origin got into an argument with three of my brother’s Russian and Ukrainian friends. These cliques are often said to have conflict among each other.”
“Filipp intervened to break up the fight. The Arab youths first hit him in the face. When he was on the ground, they allegedly continued to beat him. I fear that the thugs will go unpunished because they are all supposed to be minors,” the brother added.
Nine days after the attack, the victim was taken off life support upon doctors' determination that he had fallen into a vegetative state. The autopsy revealed that the teenager, whose family originated from Kazakhstan, died from a severe brain hemorrhage. Dr. Gerhard Pauli, a senior public prosecutor, mentioned that the cause of death was akin to an aneurysm that ruptured as a result of a hit or fall.
Following the attack, the group responsible for the attack reportedly escaped from the location. Filipp was rushed to the emergency department, where a doctor managed to resuscitate him. Despite these efforts, the injury had resulted in irreversible damage, leading to the declaration that the boy was brain-dead. At that moment, Wilhelm cautioned about the potential outcomes, stating: “Now another test is being carried out. If it shows that my brother’s brain is no longer working, the doctors will want to turn off the machines.”
Filipp S. brother said that he lost his life engaging in his favorite activity: "He was always there because he was passionate about skateboarding. He even let my 10-year-old son take turns on his skateboard."
Filipp S., the youngest among 11 siblings, wasn't the family's first tragedy; four years prior, his brother Peter S. died in a motorcycle crash.
Wilhelm S. shared that Peter is laid to rest in Kazakhstan, where three of their siblings currently reside.
In a conversation with Bild, bullying expert Carsten Stahl expressed his long-standing concerns, stating, “What I had feared for years happened to Filipp. Young people are becoming more and more aggressive and there will be more incidents like this.”
