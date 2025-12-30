Bruce Pardy: Property rights fallout from Aboriginal title rulings extends beyond B.C.

On Monday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Queen’s law professor and executive director of Rights Probe, Dr. Bruce Pardy, who discussed B.C.’s property rights crisis over Aboriginal title.

The B.C. Supreme Court has declared that Aboriginal title exists on 800 acres of land in Richmond, a suburb of Vancouver, Dr. Pardy recently wrote for the Fraser Institute. Many B.C. landowners have been left in suspense over what this and similar land claim decisions might mean for them in the future.

“For a lot of people, their house is their total life savings,” Ezra pointed out. “And now they’re being told, ‘Well, you don’t even own the land under it.’ Terrifying.”

“The foundational problem is this idea that if you have a certain kind of descent, then you are a different legal category than everybody else,” said Dr. Pardy. “And that is the idea that, in this country, we have to do away with.”