Budget airline Flair leaves X for Bluesky

The move has drawn criticism from several X users for alienating a significant segment of customers.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 02, 2025   |   News Analysis

The struggling low-cost Canadian airline announced it would be leaving Elon Musk's thriving social media platform for the new liberal safe space, ironically, on its X account. Bluesky has a user base of 25 million compared to 1 billion active users on X.

Flair turned off replies to the X post announcing that it was "breaking up with our X", however users quoted the post to remind the failing company that it should not be alienating any potential clients.

Bluesky has become known as a platform for anti-Elon Musk liberals after Musk joined the successful Trump campaign for the American presidency. Since then, it has become a festering pit of pedophiles and their apologists, jihadists, and radical sex activists. 

Bluesky's current trust and safety director is a former Canadian government public servant who worked in Immigration, Global Affairs and the Treasury Board over his 13 years in government. Aaron Rodericks landed a job at Twitter in 2019 and was fired by Elon Musk after he bought Twitter, now X, in 2022. 

In August, Flair's vice president of revenue management and network planning, Eric Tanner, said the airline was looking for partners to buy into the business to alleviate pandemic-era debt and grow beyond the 20 planes the company had at the time.

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-01-02 13:44:35 -0500 Flag
    Nothing about Canada’s airline business surprises me any more.