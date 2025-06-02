Bureaucracy booms, Canadians struggle under decade of Liberal rule: Franco Terrazzano

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) discussed how the number of jobs in the federal government has skyrocketed over the last decade of Liberal governance.

As recently reported by the CTF, the federal government has added 98,986 employees since 2016, marking a significant uptick in federal hiring.

"If you look at the federal level, the bureaucracy has absolutely ballooned over the last decade. There are now 99,000 more federal bureaucrats today than what there was in 2016," he said.

"And it's not just the number of bureaucrats that are increasing, taxpayers are also paying for a bigger bureaucracy taking bigger paycheques," Terrazzano added.

The federal government added 99,000 bureaucrats over the last 10 years.



The cost of the bureaucracy ballooned 73%.



Carney’s promise to “cap” the bureaucracy just entrenches the Trudeau government’s out of control bureaucrat hiring spree. pic.twitter.com/ek2IXkeC6S — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) May 30, 2025

Ezra also criticized the Liberal government for the ballooning bureaucracy, noting taxpayers are the ones footing the bill for the increasing number of employees.

"If you're wondering why it's so hard to make ends meet, it's because you're carrying another hundred thousand people on your back," he said.

The increasing federal bureaucracy coincides with Canada's stagnating GDP per capita under former prime minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.

As reported by the Fraser Institute, Canada’s real GDP per capita growth averaged 0.3% annually from 2015 to 2024, the lowest among recent prime ministers.

The Fraser Institute also noted that Canada's projected annual growth rate for GDP per capita is among the lowest of the 38 countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).