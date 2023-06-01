Bureaucrats run away from tough questions about migrants in New York

E-transfer (Canada):

Multiple hotels are now housing migrants on the taxpayers' dime, impacting the tourism and businesses located around those hotels. Shelters are now being used also to host them to the detriment of the homeless. Food banks that feed the homeless now need to feed thousands more mouths every day.

At the city hall, almost no one did dare to speak out about the crisis. Eric Adams, mayor of New York, is requiring working permits to be delivered to migrants. But who can afford to live in New York when even most average New Yorkers cannot afford a place to leave in that big city?

The Congressman, Adriano Espaillat, who defines himself as a former undocumented immigrant, thinks it would be a good idea to give work permits to migrants.

Manuel Castro, the commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), refused to answer about the migrant crisis in New York. Bill Henzein, Special Counsel at NYC Mayor’s Office, referred me to the press office for answers.

Alexandro Damiron, Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief of Staff at SOMOS Community Care, answered whether or not he is satisfied with the work done by the mayor, but when it came to speaking about migrants the latter took his phone out and pretended he was too busy to answer.

Currently outside NYC City Hall with @ThevoiceAlexa. Trying to get some opinions on the migrant crisis in the city.



Congressmen @RepEspaillat thinks it would be a good idea to give illegal migrants work permits.



— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) May 26, 2023

The only person who took the time to really answer some of our questions was Cid Wilson, president and CEO of the Hispanic Association on Corporate.

He explained that: “ The reality is that we have a crisis in our atmosphere. The US is the richest country in the world. We simply cannot ignore what is taking place throughout Latin America and then just tell them that’s their problems. They’re here for a reason because they went through a dangerous path to make it to the US and they’re asking for an opportunity and as a nation of immigrants we should do our best to accommodate those opportunities.”