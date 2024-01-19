Business Insider editor has 'no comment' over Bill Ackman's defamation suit

Ackman has been leading the charge against politically correct, woke administrations at prestigious U.S. schools like Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 19, 2024
  • News

Remove Ads

The World Economic Forum's annual meeting is attended by oligarchs, billionaires, politicians and even some journalists. Those journalists, however, are more concerned with staying in the WEF's good graces than they are about asking tough questions.

Rebel News, on the other hand, is in Davos, Switzerland holding the powerful to account, and Ezra Levant happened to run into one of those regime journalists, Nicholas Carlson, the editor-in-chief of Business Insider.

A few weeks ago, Carlson's outlet ran a hit-piece on billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, accusing his wife of plagiarism after Ackman slammed Harvard president Claudine Gay over her plagiarism.

Ackman has been leading the charge against politically correct, woke administrations at prestigious U.S. schools like Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania.

Following the outlet's story, Ackman vowed to take legal action.

Rebel News' Ezra Levant wanted to get Insider editor Carlson's thoughts on Ackman's response when he caught up to him at the World Economic Forum. 

“No comment, sorry,” was Carlson's first response. “I think we've issued a statement, and I think that's what we're going to say on the matter,” he added.

Levant continued to press, however, asking if Carlson was concerned about the litigation.

“I stand by our reporting, I'm very confident in it,” he replied.

Levant noted that Carlson should know the risks of lying about a billionaire, having come from Gawker, another left-wing attack media, that went after conservative billionaire Peter Thiel.

“He was probably smart not to say a damn word,” Levant said.

Media Party news World Economic Forum
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
wef_reports_2024_merch_can1

Wear it proudly!

Speak out now against the Great Reset with merch from the Rebel News Store!

BUY NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.