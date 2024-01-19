Business Insider editor has 'no comment' over Bill Ackman's defamation suit

E-transfer (Canada):

The World Economic Forum's annual meeting is attended by oligarchs, billionaires, politicians and even some journalists. Those journalists, however, are more concerned with staying in the WEF's good graces than they are about asking tough questions.

Rebel News, on the other hand, is in Davos, Switzerland holding the powerful to account, and Ezra Levant happened to run into one of those regime journalists, Nicholas Carlson, the editor-in-chief of Business Insider.

WATCH NOW: Rebel News reporters confront CNN News anchor Richard Quest, questioning the network's cozy relationship while reporting on the elite gathering.



FULL REPORT by @EzraLevant and @OzraeliAvi Yemini: https://t.co/WSYFedvWjXpic.twitter.com/hjVkNz1e0C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2024

A few weeks ago, Carlson's outlet ran a hit-piece on billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, accusing his wife of plagiarism after Ackman slammed Harvard president Claudine Gay over her plagiarism.

Ackman has been leading the charge against politically correct, woke administrations at prestigious U.S. schools like Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania.

Following the outlet's story, Ackman vowed to take legal action.

I thought to do one more post about the @NeriOxman Business Insider story in the hopes of its rapid resolution.



In this post, I share the entire story including many new facts that we have learned in the last 24 hours, and hold nothing back from the public domain, including… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 11, 2024

Rebel News' Ezra Levant wanted to get Insider editor Carlson's thoughts on Ackman's response when he caught up to him at the World Economic Forum.

“No comment, sorry,” was Carlson's first response. “I think we've issued a statement, and I think that's what we're going to say on the matter,” he added.

Levant continued to press, however, asking if Carlson was concerned about the litigation.

“I stand by our reporting, I'm very confident in it,” he replied.

Business Insider owner Axel Springer says it stands by the publication after reviewing the reporting process behind stories alleging plagiarism by Neri Oxman, who is married to hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman https://t.co/RyNRxxwb8l https://t.co/RyNRxxwb8l — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 14, 2024

Levant noted that Carlson should know the risks of lying about a billionaire, having come from Gawker, another left-wing attack media, that went after conservative billionaire Peter Thiel.

“He was probably smart not to say a damn word,” Levant said.