Bye-bye 2024 — let's roll out the election red carpet in 2025!

Amidst a turbulent year in global and Canadian politics, we covered numerous significant events for our Rebel News audience.

The year began with heightened tensions in the United States, as President Joe Biden and Texas Governor Greg Abbott clashed over border security measures. Abbott’s refusal to remove barbed wire along the Rio Grande sparked a legal standoff, highlighting divisions between the state and federal government over immigration policy and border security.

In Canada, Quebec farmers rallied against stringent government regulations and competitive disadvantages posed by foreign producers. Their convoys and protests highlighted the struggles faced by domestic agriculture in a rapidly evolving market.

June brought controversy in Montreal, as an anti-Israel camp was established in Victoria Square. Alongside videographer Guillaume Roy, we faced aggression while reporting on the scene — a reminder of the dangers of covering protests and of the importance press freedom.

Later in the year, we travelled to Paris to cover the legislative elections. Reporting from areas marked by significant social and cultural shifts driven by mass migration, we witnessed firsthand the unrest that followed the election results.

The year concluded with a historic U.S. presidential election, as Donald Trump was elected the 47th president. Covering the event live from New York, we reported on Trump’s bold threats to impose tariffs on Canadian goods if Canada and Mexico failed to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

In response to these developments, I visited the Canada-U.S. border with videographer Lincoln Jay, providing on-the-ground coverage of the ongoing immigration and fentanyl crises.

Now, we can put this year behind us and look forward to an election here in Canada, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government sits on the edge of collapse as the calendar gets ready to flip to 2025.

We look forward to you being there with us!