Bylaw and armed police storm out of Hamilton's City Hall to detain and fine anti-lockdown protesters

  • By Rebel News
  • May 08, 2021

I attended another Hamilton, Ontario, Freedom Rally on April 18, the weekend right after Premier Doug Ford's latest measures where he bragged about Ontario having the "most restrictive measures in North America".

It's a smaller crowd compared to the Toronto rallies, which makes what happened to them infuriating.

At this point in my career, I've never seen something like this. Dozens of government gang members, bylaw and armed police, stormed out of Hamilton's City Hall and immediately detained the majority of the crowd.

This is the law of the land under our current police state.

You are required to give your I.D. at any point if you're outside of your house when asked by law enforcement, under the government's stay-at-home order. 

However, they only ask for it to dish out $880 COVID fines, or a summons to court, where the maximum penalty is up to $100 000. 

In a country where, according to a survey by MNP, 53 per cent of Canadians are on the brink of insolvency, this is a nail in the coffin for simply exercising your God-given rights in a supposedly free country.

I was there to provide the other side of the story, the one that the mainstream media deliberately ignores. 

It was shocking to see in person, so I had to go live on our Rebel News Instagram to bring immediate attention to Rebel viewers. 

I documented people being ticketed $880 live on the air, and listened to what they thought about receiving such an unjust ticket in the moment. 

Some of the attendees are already familiar with what happens and have received over half a dozen $880 fines, most of which we are dealing with our FightTheFines.com civil liberties campaign.

As you may already know, here at Rebel News we have one of the largest civil liberties campaigns to help the common citizen fight back against these fines. Through FightTheFines.com and more importantly, with the support of you, the Rebel viewer, we will crowd fund top lawyers for those ticketed. 

We are now operating with a registered charity, so your donation will be given a tax receipt, meaning less money for Justin Trudeau and his government.

I have vowed to continue to report and cover what goes on at these freedom rallies to ensure the powers that be are held accountable for any misconduct they have done to these peaceful protesters. 

In the past, police have assaulted some of these demonstrators during the earlier months of 2021; however, I have been told personally that having the Rebel camera on these thugs with badges, they change their act and are non-violent and more courteous. 

As they should be.

