Cabinet ministers cover their behinds in the last week of trucker commission testimony

The last week of the POEC sees cabinet ministers covering their behinds.

The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) is the official examination of the government's use of the counter-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act (EA), against peaceful anti-covid restriction protesters - the Freedom Convoy- in Ottawa in February.

Until this week, the final week of testimony, the commission has heard from apolitical police forces and senior government bureaucrats with few exceptions. However, now senior cabinet ministers like AG David Lametti, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair are testifying to their roles and reasoning in subverting the CSIS definition of a threat to Canada and using their own more broad one to justify the EA.

In an internal exchange between Ministers LeBlanc and Mendicino, the pair discuss former Alberta premier Kenney's comments that "the trucker vax policy is obviously dumb political theatre."



Mendicino disagrees, but notes it was in the Liberals' election platform.

On Wednesday morning, texts between Mendicino and Lametti indicated they wanted to use tanks on the protesters as early as four days into the nearly four-week-long protest.

Text message between Public Safety minister Marco Mendocino and David Lametti the Justice Minister.



They wouldn't give Alberta CAF heavy haul equipment.



But they were going to deploy tanks as early as February 2nd to deal with a traffic snarl in Ottawa.

