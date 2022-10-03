Caitlyn Jenner blasts the left for 'hijacking and politicizing' the 'trans issue'

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Caitlyn Jenner, the transgender athlete turned reality TV star, is blasting the left for “hijacking and politicizing” the trans issue.

Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist who has been an outspoken critic of the transgender community, has publicly spoken out against the push to remove gender segregation from sports.

Jenner’s latest remarks on “Fox & Friends” on Monday come amid a report alleging that Vermont female high school athletes were banned from the girls' locker room over their objections to a transgender student who made objectionable remarks while they were changing. After raising a fuss with the school, the female students were banned from the locker room and are currently under investigation by the school for allegedly “harassing” the transgender student.

“The left has hijacked and politicized, yet another minority group in our wonderful country, the good old USA,” said Jenner. “And this time again, it's trans people.”

“As a result of their radical left and their use of identity politics agenda, they're really driving this country apart,” continued the Olympian. “I thought Joe Biden was supposed to be the great unifier, and all they're doing is driving us apart.”

Jenner defended the right of the trans student to use the female locker room under Vermont law, but also spoke out in defense of the girls to voice their discomfort with sharing the space with someone who is “basically a biological boy with a penis.”

“Now, does this trans girl have the right under Vermont law to be on the team and to use the locker room? Yes, she does,” said Jenner. “Do these girls have the right to comment and tell the school board how uncomfortable they are being in a locker room with basically a biological boy with a penis? Absolutely, they do.”

“And what is the school's solution to this? Well, let's ban the ten girls who complain, the complainers, put them off in the corner in their own little part of the locker room and don't do anything when it comes to this trans person,” added the professional athlete. “So honestly, everything is out of whack right now and these things have to stop.”

Under Vermont state law, students are allowed to play sports and use locker rooms that correspond to the gender they identify as rather than their biological sex.

The New York Post reported:

Most members of a high school volleyball team in Vermont have been barred from their own locker room after a dust up with a transgender athlete, according to reports.

Blake Allen, who plays for the Randolph Union High School girls volleyball team, told WCAX how uncomfortable it makes her feel.

“It’s a huge thing … everyone’s asking, ‘Why aren’t you allowed in the locker room?’ ” she said.

The problem began after a dispute with a transgender athlete who hasn’t been publicly identified, WCAX reported.

The athlete allegedly made an “inappropriate remark” to other players, who then complained. WCAX reported.