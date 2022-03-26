Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Calgary freedom rally takes place despite anti-protest court injunction

The unique court injunction acquired by police implicitly aims to criminalize those who come out to protest.

Alberta’s biggest city announced on March 25 that they negotiated with protest organizers to comply with their “protest injunction” — however hundreds of freedom demonstrators showed up peacefully against vaccine mandates. This is the second week of the city’s enforcement crackdown on the long-running weekly anti-mandate protest that takes place every Saturday in Memorial Park.

The unique court injunction acquired by police implicitly aims to criminalize those who come out to protest. Notable lines include:

“The unnecessary sounding of horns or other audible warning devices of motor vehicles or of other noise making devices, including but not limited to air horns and megaphones”

“Conduct or activity in a park which unreasonably disturbs the use or enjoyment of the park for other users of the park, or hosting an event or using an amplification system in a park without a permit”

“Blocking of traffic on roads and on sidewalks”

Rebel News reporters on the ground have reported that there have been no mass arrests of protesters. The crowd moved from their usual location of Memorial park to City Hall and the courthouse in direct opposition to Mayor Jyoti Gondek, who was the one who called publicly for increased law enforcement in a tweet thread where she dismisses the far-left counter protesters as “community members standing their ground” and says this “'protest' requires more than 'crowd control'”.

One protester was seen having his ID taken by police while operating a drone overseeing the protest, likely mailing him a fine like to those in the past for COVID violations.

The mounted unit stood along the outskirts of the demonstrators while they rallied across the street from the court house.

The mayor tweeted on March 18, 2022 — the day the injunction was issued — that she was “pleased that this injunction was granted quickly & is effectively immediately.” As a result of counter protesters feeling emboldened, fights broke out between the duelling protests.

Rebel News reporter Syd Fizzard reported on the World Wide Freedom Rally that took place on March 19, 2022, which had dozens of officers stationed enforcing this injunction which resulted in several arrests, including someone who was honking in his car.

