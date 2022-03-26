Calgary freedom rally takes place despite anti-protest court injunction

Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Alberta’s biggest city announced on March 25 that they negotiated with protest organizers to comply with their “protest injunction” — however hundreds of freedom demonstrators showed up peacefully against vaccine mandates. This is the second week of the city’s enforcement crackdown on the long-running weekly anti-mandate protest that takes place every Saturday in Memorial Park.

Freedom Rally has decided to move to the courthouse as a means of adhering to the injunction.



Full report soon at https://t.co/69LmwLemGF pic.twitter.com/sHMRz6Goi4 — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 26, 2022

The unique court injunction acquired by police implicitly aims to criminalize those who come out to protest. Notable lines include:

“The unnecessary sounding of horns or other audible warning devices of motor vehicles or of other noise making devices, including but not limited to air horns and megaphones” “Conduct or activity in a park which unreasonably disturbs the use or enjoyment of the park for other users of the park, or hosting an event or using an amplification system in a park without a permit” “Blocking of traffic on roads and on sidewalks”

The first group of the demonstration has arrived to the Calgary courts, most are stuck at lights as they are unable to march down the street due to the injunction. pic.twitter.com/NxPm0uTns9 — K2 (@kiansimone44) March 26, 2022

Rebel News reporters on the ground have reported that there have been no mass arrests of protesters. The crowd moved from their usual location of Memorial park to City Hall and the courthouse in direct opposition to Mayor Jyoti Gondek, who was the one who called publicly for increased law enforcement in a tweet thread where she dismisses the far-left counter protesters as “community members standing their ground” and says this “'protest' requires more than 'crowd control'”.

One protester was seen having his ID taken by police while operating a drone overseeing the protest, likely mailing him a fine like to those in the past for COVID violations.

Police target a protester who was flying his drone. They take his information and will likely mail a ticket. pic.twitter.com/DRpIsj49f2 — K2 (@kiansimone44) March 26, 2022

The mounted unit stood along the outskirts of the demonstrators while they rallied across the street from the court house.

Mounted unit and added enforcement seen outside the courthouse, as freedom protesters gather at the park across the street.



Full reports soon at https://t.co/69LmwLemGF pic.twitter.com/HMGIsv4WBa — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 26, 2022

The mayor tweeted on March 18, 2022 — the day the injunction was issued — that she was “pleased that this injunction was granted quickly & is effectively immediately.” As a result of counter protesters feeling emboldened, fights broke out between the duelling protests.

Fight broke out between ‘freedom rally’ and Antifa in Calgary.



Multiple people were arrested from both sides. The Memorial Park is under total police control now.



Small number of protesters are still here but the violence has died out. Check out https://t.co/Apz9xO8v9h for more pic.twitter.com/v4eQQruzmU — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) March 19, 2022

Rebel News reporter Syd Fizzard reported on the World Wide Freedom Rally that took place on March 19, 2022, which had dozens of officers stationed enforcing this injunction which resulted in several arrests, including someone who was honking in his car.