Calgary mayoral candidate speaks out on public safety, affordability and restoring critical infrastructure

October 20 is Election Day in Calgary, but this year will look a little different from those in the past. Political parties have now been permitted to engage in municipal politics within Alberta. Mayor Gondek is also running for re-election, despite low approval ratings from Calgarians.

In this report we interviewed Jeff Davison, former Ward 6 Councillor and current mayoral candidate.

Jeff's primary concerns revolve around affordability and safety. From homelessness to drug use and crime, Calgary's streets have taken a dark turn in recent years. Davison proposes stronger collaboration with the province to support those suffering through addiction through multiple means. He also highlights how repeat offenders are absorbing valuable resources that could be deployed more effectively.

Blanket rezoning is also a hot-ticket item, as waves of Calgarians push back against Mayor Gondek's decision to open the entire city up for unrestrained redevelopment. Without constraint, or acknowledgement of the city's development limits, Mayor Gondek allowed for mass development in our local communities. Residents have not felt heard regarding their criticisms of mass rezoning, resulting in restrictive covenants and the filing of legal actions against the city.

Critical infrastructure is also high on the priority list, following last year's embarrassing collapse of our treated water infrastructure. Calgarians were asked to reduce hygienic measures like showering and flushing, businesses were forced to close, and watering plants became illegal. This total disaster situation could have been avoided by City Council, but was not.