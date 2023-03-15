Calgary moves to criminalize protests (but only conservative ones)

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Want to see new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight? Start your free trial today and become a subscriber to RebelNews+!

Calgary, much like many parts of Canada, has recently been home to a number of drag queen story time events for children, hosted at public spaces like libraries.

The events attract protests from both sides of the political aisle, and things occasionally get heated. Pastor Derek Reimer was involved in a recent protest opposing a drag event for kids at a Calgary public library, where he was physically removed by attendees, and later arrested and charged with mischief and causing a disturbance by Calgary police.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jyoti Gondek's city council has been moving to restrict the right to protest.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined these new attempts at legislation from Gondek.

Referring to this excerpt from the law:

2(1)(g) definitions • “specified protest” means an expression of objection or disapproval towards an idea or action related to race, religious beliefs, colour, gender, gender identity, gender expression, physical disability, mental disability, age, ancestry, place of origin, marital status, source of income, family status or sexual orientation by any means, including graphic, verbal, or written means, but does not include messaging at an event scheduled by a library or recreation facility.

Ezra scrutinized what this language means — essentially that only one side can disapprove, as outlined by the bylaw's odd exception:

You must approve of the drag queen story hour or be silent. You cannot oppose or criticize. That's the actual language here, nothing to do with actual threats or violence or crime. Those are already covered. It's just pure thought control. Disapproval is an idea, it's a thought. It's some words. That's is now banned. But did you notice that the library itself, which is controlled by the city, can have gatherings like drag queen story hour for young kids, where they can disapprove of things. Did you notice that weird exception?

To find out how you can help Pastor Derek Reimer with his legal fight, and to learn more about this story, visit SavePastorDerek.com.