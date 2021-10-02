WATCH: Inspectors pay visit to Calgary pizzeria defying vaccine passports

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

After a visit from Alberta Health Services yesterday morning, Without Papers Pizza had their business licence pulled off the wall by Calgary police.

Continuing from the events that transpired yesterday, the restaurant remains open and today appeared to be serving alcohol, contrary to demands from government officials.

Inspectors with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission visited the establishment today to reiterate that Without Papers Pizza lost their permission to sell alcohol, made note of the sales of liquor on the premises and said they would bring this information to their supervisor.

Watch this short clip to see an exchange between the owner and AGLC today:

“All the people in here are humans, every single one of them. They have their choice, this is not a leper colony,” Without Papers Pizza's owner said. “The majority of the people in this room are vaccinated, also fighting for our beliefs. We will continue to do so as well.”

Without Papers Pizza stayed open, and continues to do so, standing by their declaration to serve those who have been vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated alike.