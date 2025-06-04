Calgary reacts to President Trump coming to Alberta for G7

In mid-June, U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Canada for the first time since his re-election and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent election victory.

PM Carney will be hosting the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta this year, an event expected to see thousands of politicians, protesters, security agents, and media personnel. This year as host nation, PM Carney will establish the summit agenda and highlight key pursuits, guiding how G7 nations should perceive modern challenges.

Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith recently made demands of PM Carney to allow for broader carbon-based resource sector economic development plans to be pursued, lest he be faced with a national unity crisis.

Alberta and the federal government are geographically separated by thousands of kilometers, along with having significant differences on resource management. Alberta hydrocarbon pipelines and development have been hindered for decades by the federal government, equating to billions of dollars in lost economic growth.

Danielle Smith explains why Alberta's oil and gas sector is critical to Canada's economy and how the Liberals have put national unity at risk by crushing pipeline projects.

President Trump will be in the spotlight considering recently increased trade volatility between Canada and the U.S. following his election win.

"In face of foreign threats — no prize for guessing, I'm trying to learn some diplomacy from the King," says PM Carney as he takes a jab at President Trump's aspiration to annex Canada while discussing his plan to "build projects of national significance."

During Canada's recent election, the Liberal Party of Canada campaigned by inflaming negative views towards President Trump to gain votes. In contrast, following President Trump’s election win, Premier Smith made a visit to him in-person in the U.S.

Over the last 24 hours I had the opportunity to meet President @realdonaldtrump at Mar-a-Lago last night and at his golf club this morning.



— Danielle Smith