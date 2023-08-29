California elementary school slammed for hosting race-segregated playdate

Libs of TikTok

A parent from a California elementary school has criticized administrators for endorsing a playdate that effectively separated children based on race and did not include white students.

The promotional leaflet for the event at Anthony Chabot Elementary School in Oakland, CA specifies that the gathering is intended "for black, brown, and API families."

“If your family identifies as Black, Brown, or API or are [sic] a parent/caregiver of a Black, Brown, or API student. Come hang out while we get a chance to know each other and build our community as we kick off this schoolyear [sic],” the invite read, per Libs of TikTok.

A California elementary school reportedly held a race segregated “playdate social” for all students except the white kids.



A parent blasted the school on social media, “we’ll look back and cringe so hard that we tried to beat racism by segregating kids of color from white kids” pic.twitter.com/LhBMCtwSEq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 28, 2023

Taking to social media, the parent noted “I dunno about others, but I’m genuinely upset about what ultimately boils down to a 'No whites allowed' playdate.”

“We’ll look back and cringe so hard that we tried to beat racism by segregating kids of color from white kids,” the parent added.

“How is this productive? Why are we continuing to segregate people, let alone KIDS,” the parent also noted.