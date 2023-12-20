California Lt. Governor pushes to remove Trump from the 2024 primary ballot

AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File

Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis of California is advocating for the exclusion of former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot.

This move comes in the wake of the Colorado Supreme Court's recent decision to remove Trump from Colorado's Republican presidential primary ballot, citing his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The Colorado ruling, based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, deemed Trump ineligible for the presidency due to his alleged role in an insurrection. This application of the Civil War-era amendment is groundbreaking and the first of its kind to declare a presidential candidate disqualified under such a clause.

Lt. Governor Kounalakis has expressed her desire for California to emulate Colorado's stance, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the constitutional requirements for presidential candidates.

In her statement, Kounalakis highlighted the clarity of the Constitution regarding eligibility, specifically its stipulation against candidates who have engaged in insurrectionist activities.

"The Colorado decision can be the basis for a similar decision here in our state. The constitution is clear: you must be 35 years old and not be an insurrectionist," Kounalakis wrote.

The urgency of this issue is underscored by the impending deadline for the finalized list of candidates for California's primary election, scheduled for March 5, 2024, with the certification deadline set for December 28.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign has announced plans to challenge the Colorado Supreme Court's decision, intending to take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.