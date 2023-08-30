California mom wins settlement in case of unauthorized ‘social transition’ of daughter

Fox News

In a significant win for parental rights, a school district in California has reached a $100,000 settlement with a mother who alleged that her daughter underwent a "social transition" to become a boy without the awareness or approval of the parents.

Jessica Konen stated that her 11-year-old daughter, Alicia, received information from her school within the Spreckels Union School District located in Monterey County. The school conveyed to Alicia that she might experience distress due to a lack of understanding of who she was "truly inside," Fox News reports.

Subsequently, the school permitted her to utilize the restroom designated for boys, employed masculine pronouns when addressing her, and facilitated a process of "social transition" that led her away from her biological gender.

Upon discovering that her daughter was being recognized as a male and undergoing social transition without her awareness, Konen initiated a lawsuit against the school district. Subsequently, her daughter opted to revert to identifying as a girl. Following the settlement, in which she was legally represented by the Center for American Liberty, the single mother from California pledged to persistently advocate for parental rights.

"They need to understand their place, and they need to stay in their place. And schools nowadays, they're awful. So, I'm going to fight this fight and keep fighting this fight," Konen told Fox News Digital.

Recently, 18 U.S. states passed legislation that outlaws 'gender-affirming care' for minors and limits what schools teach on sexual orientation.https://t.co/Qu8UpRkpSh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 30, 2023

"I am not going to allow this to keep happening to children," Konen stated. "I feel that the fight, it has to continue."

While the settlement with the Spreckels Union School District does not imply an acknowledgment of wrongdoing, it nevertheless stands as a noteworthy occurrence within the broader nationwide discussion concerning parental rights in relation to educational choices impacting minors.

"At its core, this case is about upholding the sacred bond between parents and their children," stated Mark Trammell, executive director of the Center for American Liberty. "Parents have an inherent right to be involved in pivotal decisions concerning their children's lives."