California school district invests $171,000 in ‘equity trainings’

Riverside Unified School District in California has invested $171,000 in "equity trainings", according to documents accessed by The Daily Wire. The contract, drawn up with Epoch Education, an educational consultancy firm with leanings towards the left, reveals that the district enlisted their services for three distinct "equity series" programmes, with underlying principles rooted in Critical Race Theory.

Of the trio, the Equity Learning Series stands out, offering 20 hours of online modules centred around key Critical Race Theory concepts such as "systemic racial inequity", intersectionality, racial privilege, and implicit bias. An overview of the programme states that "participants will develop a common language and equity lens to identify and discuss equity issues," the Daily Wire reported.

“Participants will learn to recognize and interrupt examples of marginalization and privilege” and “deepen their understanding of historical and systemic racial inequity,” the document states.

According to a document by Epoch Education, another program titled the "Creating And Sustaining Equity Series" encompasses five sessions, each spanning two hours, focused on "deep transformative work". The course aims to cater to organizations looking to progress beyond mere allyship towards a stance of anti-oppression.

The Daily Wire reports:

Though Critical Race Theory has taken root most notably in deep-blue states like California, education nonprofit Parents Defending Education has identified hundreds of districts across the country, including in every state, that push Critical Race Theory and the equity agenda through teacher trainings, lesson plans, race-based affinity groups, reading lists, and other means.

But while an untold amount of money is spent on Left-wing education consulting programs, reading and math scores have plummeted to their lowest levels in decades. White, black, male, and female students all showed steep declines in the two critical skills since 2020.

Epoch Education has admitted to using Critical Race Theory and even hosted a series of presentations on Critical Race Theory, which discussed “racial awakening,” “racism as the heartbeat of America,” and “whiteness as property.” Parents Defending Education notes that Epoch Education sold courses titled “Critical Race Theory: From Theory to Practice,” though the course is no longer listed on the organization’s website.