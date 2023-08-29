California school district's gender transition notification policy under fire

Creative Commons

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit against Chino Valley Unified School District regarding its recent policy. The policy mandates that schools notify parents if a student uses pronouns or names differing from their birth certificate or if they express a wish to participate in activities aligned with a gender different from their birth-assigned one.

Bonta, in his announcement, emphasized every student's right to a secure, inclusive educational environment and believes this policy might infringe upon the privacy of LGBTQ+ students. He claims the policy might jeopardize the well-being of non-conforming students who might not have supportive surroundings at home, the Daily Wire reported.

“Every student has the right to learn and thrive in a school environment that promotes safety, privacy, and inclusivity – regardless of their gender identity,” Bonta stated.

“The forced outing policy wrongfully endangers the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of non-conforming students who lack an accepting environment in the classroom and at home,” he added. “Our message to Chino Valley Unified and all school districts in California is loud and clear: We will never stop fighting for the civil rights of LGBTQ+ students.”

Chino Valley Unified spokesperson, Andi Johnston, stated that the district is transparent and cooperative with the state’s investigation, and their legal team is currently reviewing the lawsuit details.

Parents-rights activists recently demonstrated outside the California Capitol, emphasizing the importance of parental involvement in gender-related policies. Sonja Shaw, Chino Valley Unified Board of Education's president, labeled Bonta's response as "government overreach" and insisted on the importance of parental rights.

“We will stand our ground and protect our children with all we can because we are not breaking the law,” said Sonja Shaw to the Los Angeles Times. “Parents have a constitutional right in the upbringing of their children, period. Bring it.”

“[Bonta’s] automatically trying to assume parents are dangerous, and I think that’s a dangerous, dangerous direction that they’re heading in,” Shaw said in a separate interview with Fox News. “And you see it all over California. They’re trying to push out parents, and I think that is something that we need to stand up for right now.”

In recent weeks and months, California has been at the forefront of discussions surrounding gender-related laws and their impact on parental authority, school curriculums, and local school boards. Assemblymember Bill Essayli has even introduced AB 1314, a bill that would make it mandatory for schools to inform parents of changes in a student’s pronouns or identity.