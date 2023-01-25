California teacher brags about concealing students’ transgender social transitions from parents

Creative Commons

Send an email to Ontario's Education Minister Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce demanding he investigate the survey asking kids about their sexual identity. send an email

Ninth grade history teacher, Olivia Garrison of Del Oro High School in the Kern High School District, California, bragged about helping students to conceal their social transitions from their parents.

Social transitioning is a first step for transgender children, which includes adopting new names, pronouns, clothing and haircuts to match a preferred gender expression.

As reported by the New York Times, Garrison, a teacher who identifies as “non-binary,” said:

My job, which is a public service, is to protect kids… Sometimes, they need protection from their own parents.

The news has sparked outrage from liberal parents, who feel that teachers like Garrison are not allowing them to be involved in their child’s care.

The California district, in which Garrison works, has a pronoun change request form that students can fill out without their parents’ knowledge or involvement, Fox News Digital reported.

The district website also lists Garrison as an advisor for the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) club.

The form reads:

A parent signature is not required to submit the form.

Garrison is one of many teachers who are helping to conceal gender transitions in schools. As further detailed in the Fox News Digital report and chronicled numerous times by Libs of TikTok on Twitter, other teachers are aiding their students in concealing their gender identities from their parents and enabling them to “socially transition” into new transgender identities.