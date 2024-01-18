Calls for emergency curfew in Alice Springs as vandals go on rampage

E-transfer (Canada):

Independent MLA for Araluen, Robyn Lambley, has voiced strong concerns over a recent incident where numerous cars were vandalized outside a residential complex in Alice Springs.

Describing it as one of the town's "all-time lows," Lambley is now calling for the implementation of an emergency curfew in an effort to curb rising crime rates.

Photos and videos shared on the Action for Alice 2020 Facebook community depicted the aftermath of the overnight attack on at least 18 cars near the River Gum apartment complex along Gap Road.

The culprits, allegedly a group of four or five kids, accessed the private parking area at approximately 2:15 am, causing extensive damage.

Expressing her dismay on Facebook, Lambley highlighted the gravity of the situation, emphasising that while no injuries were reported, 19 vehicles were damaged.

She urged immediate action from the Labor Government, demanding the introduction of an emergency curfew to "shut the town down" at night.

In response to concerns, Lambley confirmed to media that the proposed nighttime curfew would be temporary, lasting up to three months, with the aim of sending a clear message to perpetrators.

NT Police are actively investigating the incident, urging witnesses to come forward as they search for those responsible.