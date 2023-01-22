Calls to ban rapper Ye from entering Australia
Australia's Anti-Defamation Commission has called for rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, to be banned from entering the country due to his recent antisemitic comments and support for Nazi ideologies.
Chairman of Australia's Anti-Defamation Commission Dr Dvir Abramovich said that Ye is a Nazi and Hitler worshipper and revealed that Australia’s leading civil rights organisation fighting antisemitism would be writing to the Immigration Minister to recommend he is banned on character grounds.
The rapper is said to be planning a visit Melbourne to meet the family of his new wife, Bianca Censori.
West has been on a spree of public appearances and interviews since October last year in which he made antisemitic comments, criticised Black Lives Matter, ended business relationships and was blocked on social media platforms.
The disgraced rapper has seemingly become more unpredictable by the day, having previously been banned from Twitter for tweeting he would go “death con 5 on Jewish people”.
After being un-banned by new Twitter owner Elon Musk, West posted a picture of a swastika, which was the post that got him suspended again.
Sportswear giant adidas also announced that it was ending its longtime partnership with West due to his recent comments. Adidas said that recent comments by West were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”, Adidas said in a statement. Adidas said it would “end production” of the highly successful “Yeezy” line designed together with West and “stop all payments to Ye and his companies”.
- By Avi Yemini
