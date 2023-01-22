Callum Smiles on the unsustainable transformation of Davos during the WEF: "It's like a movie set"

"They come here and tell us to eat bugs for climate change, and yet at the CNBC thing, it looked like they had slices of steak with mustard sauce," Smiles told Lindell TV's Emerald Robinson on her show, The Absolute Truth.

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Smiles was part of the Rebel News mission to the sleepy Swiss resort town that serves as the location for the World Economic Forum, an annual gathering of the world's rich and powerful founded by influential green corporatist Klaus Schwab.

To support the independent journalism of the international team of Rebel News journalists, please visit www.WEFreports.com.

