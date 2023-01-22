Callum Smiles on the unsustainable transformation of Davos during the WEF: "It's like a movie set"

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The globalist gathering at the World Economic Forum's annual Davos event is receiving incredible coverage by @RebelNewsOnline.



Rebel News reporter Callum Smilies (@CSmiles_News) joins @EmeraldRobinson to discuss who he's running into.



Wink, wink @BrianKempGA! pic.twitter.com/j8uEzCEt4z — The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson (@AbsoluteWithE) January 18, 2023

Smiles was part of the Rebel News mission to the sleepy Swiss resort town that serves as the location for the World Economic Forum, an annual gathering of the world's rich and powerful founded by influential green corporatist Klaus Schwab.

Rebel News reporters walked through Davos with Greta Thunberg for 20 minutes, asking questions that the other journalists with us angrily disapproved of.



Watch for yourself and answer the question I put to her: is she an expert — or just a child actor? pic.twitter.com/HsPeJW3BAu — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 20, 2023

To support the independent journalism of the international team of Rebel News journalists, please visit www.WEFreports.com.