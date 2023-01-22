Callum Smiles on the unsustainable transformation of Davos during the WEF: "It's like a movie set"
"They come here and tell us to eat bugs for climate change, and yet at the CNBC thing, it looked like they had slices of steak with mustard sauce," Smiles told Lindell TV's Emerald Robinson on her show, The Absolute Truth.
The globalist gathering at the World Economic Forum's annual Davos event is receiving incredible coverage by @RebelNewsOnline.— The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson (@AbsoluteWithE) January 18, 2023
Rebel News reporter Callum Smilies (@CSmiles_News) joins @EmeraldRobinson to discuss who he's running into.
Wink, wink @BrianKempGA! pic.twitter.com/j8uEzCEt4z
Smiles was part of the Rebel News mission to the sleepy Swiss resort town that serves as the location for the World Economic Forum, an annual gathering of the world's rich and powerful founded by influential green corporatist Klaus Schwab.
Rebel News reporters walked through Davos with Greta Thunberg for 20 minutes, asking questions that the other journalists with us angrily disapproved of.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 20, 2023
Watch for yourself and answer the question I put to her: is she an expert — or just a child actor? pic.twitter.com/HsPeJW3BAu
To support the independent journalism of the international team of Rebel News journalists, please visit www.WEFreports.com.
