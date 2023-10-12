With chaos around the world, Canadians are finding it harder to access the news than ever

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 11, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Kris Sims, a former journalist and the Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to discuss the problem of contaminating the media with public dollars.

While access to information is vital right now, with violent international conflicts taking place across the world, Canadians are finding it harder than ever to get the news they need. Due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's attempts to "save" the news, Canadians have less access than ever.

Kris explained the origins of the online censorship bill known as C-18, and how the inaccessibility of news is actually making it easier for the government to remain unaccountable. "If we aren't allowed to know what's going on, how on earth are we able to hold our elected representatives accountable?" she asked.