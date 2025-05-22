Canada discussing participation in new U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile defence system

On Wednesday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed President Trump's announcement that Canada is interested in being a part of the U.S. military's new "Golden Dome" defence project.

The "Golden Dome" is a multilayered missile defence program, incorporating space-based sensors, interceptors, lasers, and radars, drawing inspiration from Israel’s Iron Dome system.

The president unveiled the initiative while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, noting that Canada has already reached out to discuss joining the defence plan against futuristic threats.

"Canada has called us and they want to be a part of it," he said. "They want to hook in and they want to be a part of it."

David discussed why the move to join the "Golden Dome" defence project would be a smart bet for Canada as threats increase across the globe.

"I think that's a good thing, because the world is becoming an increasingly hostile place," he said. "We know that Iran is working diligently to get a nuke, I think they already might have hypersonic missile technology. You put those two together, and that is multiple 9/11s."

President Trump announced that the "Golden Dome" would be a three-year plan costing approximately $175 billion USD. Prime Minister Carney confirmed that Canada is interested on Wednesday. “Is it a good idea for Canada? Yes, it is a good to have protections in place for Canadians,” he said.

The prime minister added that Canada would be willing to pay its "fair share" to be a part of the missile defence system. There is no current indication as to when construction for the project may commence, but President Trump noted that goal is to have the system operational by January 2029.