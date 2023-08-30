Canada issues LGBTQ travel advisory for the U.S. without specifying threat

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The federal government has issued an international travel advisory amid safety concerns for sexual minorities travelling to the United States.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said cabinet is looking out for "the safety of every single Canadian" by issuing a travel advisory without specifying the threat, reported Blacklock's Reporter.

"Every Canadian government, including our government, needs to put at the centre of everything we do the interests and the safety of every single Canadian and every single group of Canadians," Freeland told reporters. "That is what we are doing now."

Global Affairs Canada, in a revised travel advisory, stated: "Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect LGBTQ persons. Check relevant state and local laws."

The advisory follows a May warning by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, citing 'frequent' and 'intense' threats of violence against sexual minorities.

Unlike similar warnings for several other countries, such as Tanzania or Egypt, Canada's U.S. warning doesn't specify which states or which of their laws or customs are of concern, reported the Globe and Mail.

Chrystia Freeland is asked why her government issued a travel advisory for LGBTQ+ people to the U.S.



Recently, 18 U.S. states passed legislation that outlaws 'gender-affirming care' for minors and limits what schools teach on sexual orientation.

Though not mentioned by name, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced incredible pushback and praise for imposing restrictions on drag shows, the use of bathrooms by transgenders, and the use of 'preferred pronouns' in schools.

Under new legal restrictions, Florida teachers must teach that sex is "an immutable biological trait." They also banned teaching materials on 'gender identity' until high school.

On Tuesday, Freeland told reporters she assumed the advisory was necessary. "As someone who has had the privilege of serving as Canada's foreign minister, I know our travel advisories are done very professionally."

She did not clarify whether the feds spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on the matter.

Ultimately, the advisory is mild compared to others, including Saudi Arabia, where LGBTQ tourists are advised they "may face the death penalty."

"Foreign laws and customs related to sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics can be very different from those in Canada," said a foreign ministry guide, Travel And Your Sexual Orientation.

"As a result, you could face certain barriers and risks when you travel outside Canada. Research and prepare your trip in advance to help your travels go smoothly," it reads.

Canada's general page for sexual minorities also warned they may face discrimination in some places if they elected to use an X on their passport to signify their gender.

In a written statement, U.S. Ambassador David Cohen did not address the advisory but contends his country "stands for equality and equal treatment for all."

"The United States is committed to promoting tolerance, inclusion, justice and dignity while helping to advance equality for the LGBTQI+ community," he wrote.

"We all must continue this work with our like-minded partners not only in the United States, Canada and worldwide."