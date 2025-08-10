Canada loses 40k jobs in July under Carney's leadership

Canada's economy took a hit in July, shedding over 40,000 jobs, a stark contrast to earlier growth. This raises questions about the economic strategy since January, when tariff discussions began, Justin Trudeau stepped down, and Mark Carney assumed leadership, promising to revitalize the economy.

Eight months later, there's no trade deal with the U.S., and economic prosperity remains elusive, as evidenced by recent statistics.

A critical point to consider is Canada's economic dependence on the United States. While some argue against dealing with an "unpredictable" Donald Trump, it's worth noting that dozens of other countries have secured trade deals with the U.S.

So, where does that leave Canada's "Captain Canuck"?

Carney downplays the 41,000 jobs lost in July, praising his government's work on making "progress on cost of living" issues facing Canadians. pic.twitter.com/YObNzOjJGo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 8, 2025

Indeed, the lack of a trade deal is concerning. Trump reportedly isn't even taking calls from Carney on the issue anymore, a situation that worsened after Canada's threat of an online tax and carbon border mechanism, mimicking the EU.

While negotiations have somewhat resumed, the current state of affairs suggests a deliberate approach to appear tough without truly engaging.

Job losses disproportionately affect youth (15-24), with their employment rate at 53.6%, the lowest since November 1998. This is troubling, as many eager young people cannot find work.

In many areas, jobs typically held by teenagers are now predominantly filled by foreigners, a significant problem observed in retail and fast-food sectors.

Liberals prioritize foreign workers over youth in economic betrayal: @TamaraUgo



The Carney Liberals are betraying youth by approving thousands of Labour Market Impact Assessments for temporary foreign workers in low-wage jobs, while student unemployment soars to 20% in some… pic.twitter.com/7etwcQY8T5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 16, 2025

The "death of the summer job" for young people is a real concern. However, there's a growing awareness among the 15-24 demographic that current Liberal and NDP policies aren't serving their interests.

This shift is evident in the remarkable turnout of young people at Pierre Poilievre rallies, even in traditionally blue-collar cities like Windsor.

Despite the Conservatives not winning the overall election in Windsor, they secured two out of three seats in a city that has long been a red or orange stronghold. The tide is clearly turning.

The core Liberal voter demographic is typically female, university-educated, and over 55. The consistent appeal of the Liberals to this group remains a puzzle.