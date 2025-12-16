Canada must learn from Australia's terror failure before it's too late

During a public Hanukkah celebration attended by many local Australian Jewish families, two Muslim migrants — a father and son from Pakistan — opened fire, murdering at least 16 people and wounding dozens more.

It was the deadliest anti-Jewish terror attack Australia has seen in decades, and it happened in Sydney, one of the world’s most peaceful, beautiful cities.

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra warned how this massacre wasn't just an isolated incident; rather, it was the predictable result of years of government policies allowing Jew hatred in the streets.

Universal policies among the West, the kind Canada knows all too well, played a major role. Issues like mass, unvetted immigration from regions of the world where Jew hatred is normalized.

A political and media landscape that tolerates open support for Hamas. Laws disarming law-abiding citizens while simultaneously empowering criminals.

“I deeply fear that what we've just seen in Australia will come to Canada; I think it's already here in many ways, it just hasn't manifested itself yet,” said Ezra.

“We've already seen plenty of dry runs,” he said, detailing how “real crimes” not spurious “feelings crimes or hate crimes,” have been carried out against Canada's Jewish population.

Rebel News has covered a number of these incidents, like a Toronto Jewish girls' school that has been hit with gunfire on three occasions. Similar shootings have occurred in Montreal. Bomb threats were made to over 100 Jewish institutions across the country.

These types of crimes are so common now “they no longer even make the news,” and, if they do, “I can see that the police and the media are trying not to call them terrorist events,” Ezra said.

“We refuse to criminalize terrorist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, even though the United States is doing so, and other countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have already done.”

Iranian and Hezbollah agents “operate freely” in the country, he added, urging Canadians not to forget about the Islamist gunman who shot Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, a soldier standing guard at the National War Memorial, before bursting into Parliament.

“I'm worried that here in Canada, we're sitting ducks,” Ezra said. “I'm worried that our politicians won't care, and I'm worried that it's just a matter of time before we have a Bondi Beach massacre in Canada, too.”