Canada or China First? MLA slams BC Ferries' billion-dollar betrayal

From questionable ‘Temu steel’ to foreign surveillance concerns: B.C. Conservative transportation critic Harman Bhangu is calling on Canadians to stop this billion-dollar offshore contract.

Drea Humphrey
  |   June 23, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

In today's report, Langley–Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu, the BC Conservatives’ critic for transportation and infrastructure, raises serious concerns about BC Ferries’ decision to outsource an estimated $1 billion construction contract for four new vessels to a Chinese state-owned shipyard.

Bhangu didn’t hold back in questioning the safety, fairness and strategic risks of the deal.

“Are they gonna use Chinese steel, which has been named ‘Temu steel’?” he asked while pointing out that the use of substandard foreign materials has already proven costly to Canadians.

“There’s been several situations where this has failed, and it’s failed right here in British Columbia — in Victoria, Johnson Bridge… it had used Chinese steel, and they had to go down and tear it down and start again. We cannot let that happen.”

Beyond the economic impact on Canadian workers and steel producers, Bhangu pointed to serious national security implications if foreign entities gain access to infrastructure used in critical transportation routes.

“It is a security threat,” he said.

“What kind of system are they going to have on there? Who keeps this data? Are they gonna patrol these vessels down our waterways and figure out how many ships cross, how much traffic there flows through? This could become a huge issue,” the transport critic added.

The issues highlighted by Bhangu add weight to the growing calls for the provincial and federal governments to intervene in the deal.

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

