Canada's airport refugee claims fall 75% year-over-year

Visa reintroduction for Mexicans on February 29, 2024, led to a significant drop in air passenger refugee claims, saving taxpayers millions, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

Canadian airport refugee claims dropped by 75% in the first quarter of this year (3,340) compared to last year (13,400), reported Blacklock’s. Land crossing claims also decreased, but less significantly, by 10% (from 4,575 to 4,125).

Québec Premier François Legault said the closure of Roxham Road only "momentarily" slowed the flow of refugee claimants to his province, particularly Mexicans.

After Roxham Road's closure in March 2023, thousands of asylum seekers continued to arrive in Canada by air, primarily through Toronto and Montreal airports.

In 2023, airports saw more than 41,350 asylum claims, with over half occurring at Montreal-Trudeau Airport, now called the "new Roxham Road."

Border agents operate under time constraints during initial screenings, leading to expedited admissibility hearings with the anticipation of more comprehensive vetting afterward. Government-assisted or privately sponsored refugee claimants wait 26-30 months for support.

Asylum seekers can remain in Canada during the typical two-year claim process. Unsuccessful applicants can appeal deportation orders, which usually takes up to one year.

Faced with a spike in asylum fraud, indicated by increased rejected, withdrawn, and abandoned claims, Canada instituted a visa requirement for Mexican citizens. Prior to this, Mexican refugee claims, largely made at airports, reached 23,995 in 2023.

According to a 2024 Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement, the high volume of airport claims suggested asylum-seeking, not tourism, was the primary travel motive. The immigration department also noted that most Mexican claims are abandoned, withdrawn, or denied.

Former Immigration Minister Miller stated this measure, effective last January 15, has since reduced asylum claims from Mexican citizens at Canadian airports.

According to Blacklock's, Canada's Mexican asylum seeker intake more than doubled each year from 2016 to 2023. Following a surge to 9,511 claims in 2009, the Conservatives implemented visa requirements, which the Trudeau Liberals repealed in 2016.

Opposition MPs have since successfully lobbied for their reinstatement.

Reintroducing Mexican visas saved taxpayers $660 million annually in refugee claim-related costs, explained Blacklock’s. When questioned about the delay, Minister Miller stated the measures had been under consideration for months.

Quebec has seen a significant increase in refugee claims, from 10,085 in 2021 to 59,640 in 2023. Premier Legault wrote to Prime Minister Trudeau in January about the rising number of Mexican asylum seekers, suggesting that visa-free entry from Mexico is a contributing factor.

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly defended the reinstatement as necessary to strengthen Canada's immigration system, while also emphasizing the importance of North American collaboration.

"Are you worried about retaliation?" asked a reporter. "We have a very good relationship with the Mexican government," replied Joly.

The federal government has not specified the nationalities of refugee claimants this year. Historically, Mexicans have been the largest group, surpassing claimants from China, Russia, India, and Pakistan combined.

Minister Miller told a House of Commons committee in 2023 that Mexican drug cartels appeared involved in a surge of refugee claims, noting potential criminality at the border when questioned by opposition MPs.

The RCMP confirmed to Rebel News an investigation into criminal networks establishing secret migration routes for illegal entry into Canada.

A five-page document from the Biden administration revealed to the RCMP that Mexican cartels and organized criminal groups have increased their presence in Canada, using these networks to also smuggle drugs, tobacco, and firearms into the country.