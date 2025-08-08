Canada's fentanyl flop, full of empty promises while deaths mount

Every day, fentanyl claims roughly 20 Canadian lives, a relentless scourge fueled by cartels exploiting porous borders and a highly addictive drug supply.

Yet, our federal government continues to pour billions into grandiose plans that yield more bureaucracy than breakthroughs. The so-called "safer supply" initiative, meant to provide pharmaceutical alternatives to deadly opioids, is instead diverting potent synthetics onto the streets — straight into the hands of vulnerable youth — while healthcare workers buckle under the strain.

Adding insult to injury, international bodies like the UN argue that denying addicts these drugs infringes on their "human rights," framing addiction as a disability. What twisted logic prioritizes enablement over recovery and reintegration?

In February 2025, Kevin Brosseau was appointed as Canada's "Fentanyl Czar," tasked with a ‘Team Canada’ strategy to collaborate with U.S. counterparts in dismantling trafficking networks. Brosseau, a former senior Mountie with expertise in organized crime and national security, was heralded as the answer to a crisis killing thousands.

This came amid U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, tied to his declaration of a national emergency over fentanyl flowing in from Canada.

Four months later, in June 2025, Brosseau released his interim report, backed by a $1.3 billion "expanded border plan."

Don't hold your breath for results, though. It's a litany of meetings, consultations, and recycled talk. While the report highlights the crisis's epicentre in British Columbia and Ontario, where fentanyl — 100 times more potent than morphine — is laced into counterfeit pills and mixed with other drugs, it’s done little to actually curb the disaster.

Since 2016, over 52,544 Canadians have died from opioid overdoses, with 74% involving fentanyl in recent years.

Precursors from Asia flow through Mexico via cartels, who launder profits to sustain the cycle. Organized crime thrives while we talk and come up with ‘plans.’

The report touts the Strong Borders Act (Bill C-2), tabled the same month as its release, promising enhanced law enforcement tools, border security, and anti-money laundering measures.

Yet, it raises red flags with provisions for increased surveillance that could infringe on privacy rights, potentially violating the Charter for everyday Canadians.

Future investments include Black Hawk helicopters, drones, and intelligence-sharing hubs, plus Drug Analysis Centres by 2026. This may sound impressive on paper, but where's the immediate action?

Brosseau points to rising border seizures as progress, crediting U.S. intelligence sharing, while deflecting blame toward Mexico.

This echoes Carney's recent remarks, emphasizing RCMP boosts and gang crackdowns in an attempt to appease U.S. concerns.