Ottawa Hospital seeks surveillance for 'safer' supply drug diversion

Canadian taxpayers are now saddled with both the rising costs of funding the "safer" drug supply program and the additional expense of monitoring it through drug diversion tracking.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   June 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

The Ottawa Hospital has issued a contract posting for Drug Diversion Surveillance Solutions, signalling a troubling admission that their “safer” supply program is leaking highly addictive opioids onto the streets.

Sold to the public as a way to curb overdoses and “reduce harm,” taxpayers are already on the hook for the Liberal government’s $1.5 billion National Drug Strategy.

The three-year monitoring contract aims to track pharmaceutical-grade drugs like hydromorphone and fentanyl, distributed through the hospital’s “safer” supply initiative, to determine where they’re ending up when they are inevitably diverted onto the streets.

These potent substances, intended to provide a “regulated” alternative for addicts, are instead fueling black markets and organized crime. Critics have long warned that lax oversight and a lack of recovery-focused support would lead to diversion, a reality the hospital now tacitly acknowledges.

The contract reveals a stark contradiction in the government’s harm reduction narrative. Promoted as a life-saving measure, the “safer” supply program has coincided with rising overdoses and addiction rates. Data from Health Canada shows that the “percentage of opioid-related poisoning hospitalizations has increased by 100% since 2018.”

As a result, communities increasingly report open-air drug markets proliferating through the streets.

Taxpayers are left funding both the drugs and the surveillance to track their misuse, calling the program’s efficacy into question.

The Ottawa Hospital’s move follows years of pushback from skeptics who argued that distributing addictive substances without robust recovery pathways was a recipe for disaster. Last year, Canada’s state broadcaster downplayed diversion concerns, but the hospital’s contract posting dismantles those claims.

The Liberal government’s $1.5 billion strategy, now in its seventh year, was meant to innovate drug policy. Instead, it’s drawn fire for prioritizing ideology over results. Addiction specialists argue the funds would be better spent on rehabilitation, mental health support, or cracking down on illicit trade.

As the Ottawa Hospital scrambles to contain the fallout, Canadians are left grappling with the human cost — friends, family, and neighbours lost to addiction. The contract may track diverted drugs, but it leaves the root issue ignored: a policy that is failing communities.

With the surveillance deal set to launch next year, perhaps it’s time to divert funding from the “safer” supply experiment and invest in solutions that truly save lives.

PETITION: Fix Our Cities!

14,046 signatures
Goal: 20,000 signatures
meta-img

Canada's urban centres are spiraling into decay and chaos, with rampant crime, open drug use, and rising poverty turning once-desirable cities into places of fear. From violent knife attacks on Toronto’s public transit to open-air drug markets in Vancouver, these cities are becoming unrecognizable and unsafe, especially for families. Homeless encampments now dominate public parks and playgrounds, where drug paraphernalia litters spaces meant for children. And it’s not just Toronto and Vancouver — cities across the country are suffering as law and order give way to failed progressive policies. Sign our petition and follow our reporters as we investigate the true causes behind this urban decay and reveal what the mainstream media won’t.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.