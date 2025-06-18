Cobourg residents speak out on low-barrier shelter-driven crime surge at town hall

Cobourg, Ontario, once proudly dubbed “Ontario’s feel-good town,” is contending with a crisis that has shattered its once idyllic reputation. Located 100 kilometres east of Toronto along the 401 corridor, this community is reeling from the fallout of a low-barrier shelter at 310 Division Street, operated by Transition House.

The operations expanded into the new building on Division Street a mere eight months ago, marketed to the community as a “modernization” of shelter operations that were once located around the corner, at 310 Chapel Street. As the sole emergency shelter provider, the facility was meant to address Cobourg’s growing homelessness issue by offering outreach, emergency shelter, and transitional housing. Instead, it has unleashed a wave of crime, chaos, and disorder, leaving residents and businesses in despair.

Crowd of approx 450 erupts in supportive applause following this video depicting the absolutely vile behaviour the community surrounding 310 experiences



“We call police 1-5 times every single day” says this business owner pic.twitter.com/fiMKEXiZ0b — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 17, 2025

The Cobourg Community Centre hosted the town hall, organized by Mayor Lucas Cleveland, to address these mounting concerns. The event was a response to what many say is continued gaslighting and dismissal by the upper-tier Northumberland County, which has largely ignored the pleas of Cobourg’s residents. That is, until now.

In response to the chaos, disorder and absolute disarray plaguing the streets of downtown Cobourg since the low-barrier shelter at 310 Division St expanded operations in December, Northumberland County just passed a motion to increase it's designation to high-barrier (with some… pic.twitter.com/KplY8HdqFe — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 18, 2025

The stories shared could not be ignored. They were heartbreaking, painting a vivid picture of a community under siege.

“It’s just a lot of chaos outside our homes and on our property. We’re disturbed even when we’re inside,” said one resident, who has lived in the area for 25 years and is now considering leaving. “It’s a nightmare there,” echoed another, speaking on behalf of friends living near the shelter. Fear of retaliation was palpable, with many requesting anonymity or blurred faces when voicing their concerns.

Since Transition House relocated, the surrounding neighbourhood has become a hotspot for theft, trespassing, vandalism, and open-air drug use. Businesses report broken doors and windows, while residents face intimidation from loitering and aggressive behaviour. Multiple arson attempts and assaults in recent weeks have heightened fears, with one resident recounting a chilling incident: “I was surrounded by three men [who] tried to intimidate me while parking in my own back lot.” Another described finding a makeshift shank in front of their home, alongside discarded drug paraphernalia littering the streets.

The economic toll is equally devastating. Businesses are cutting hours, losing customers, and incurring high security costs, while landlords face tenant turnover and declining rents. “The noise, violence… the screaming and yelling goes from 2 a.m. till 2 a.m.,” one resident lamented, highlighting the relentless disruptions that rob the community of peace.

Compounding the frustration is the response of local authorities. Police Chief Paul Van de Graaf has faced criticism for poor communication, with local publication Today’s Northumberland condemning his failure to engage with the media or report crimes transparently. Despite calls for his resignation, the police services board recently reaffirmed their confidence in him, a decision that left many residents skeptical. “I’ve seen with my own eyes these cops just turn a blind eye to all the activity,” one resident said.

Residents also expressed dismay at Northumberland County’s dismissal of Mayor Cleveland’s efforts to address the crisis. “They’re just ignoring what’s happening in Cobourg. They don’t care,” one resident fumed. Another criticized the county’s Community Liaison Committee, calling it a “drug user advocacy group” that fails to represent the community’s interests.

The consensus is clear: Transition House’s current model is failing. “Having homeless, drug-addicted people, and those with mental health issues all under one roof—it’s not working for the community,” one resident stated. Suggestions for change include raising the shelter’s entry barriers to prioritize those seeking recovery and enforcing stricter management to curb disruptive behaviour. A motion to do just this passed earlier today at Northumberland County’s council meeting.

As Cobourg navigates this crisis, the path forward remains uncertain. Mayor Cleveland and the community are calling for collaboration, not conflict, with the county. “Work with us. We’re not the enemy,” one resident urged.