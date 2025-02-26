Family and friends of teen overdose victim call out 'safer supply' policies

Three years after 14-year-old Kamilah Sword’s tragic overdose, her father is finally seeing the province acknowledge its “safer supply” program was an unmitigated failure.

Greg Sword was dismissed as a conspiracy theorist following her death, as he raised concerns about the ease with which minors were accessing hydromorphone, also known as Dilaudid, or “dillies” on the street. His warnings were brushed aside by local RCMP, who insisted there was no significant diversion of these taxpayer-funded drugs.

The so-called “safer supply” policies instead fueled a deadly market that put pharmaceutical opioids into the hands of teenagers.

One of Kamilah's friends bravely joined Rebel News alongside Greg, who described just how easy it has been for her peers to buy dillies in Vancouver’s East Hastings. She also describes why teens like her have been duped into believing that these drugs were “safe.”

"If someone's giving fentanyl to your children without telling you, they're trying to kill your children."https://t.co/rPoJJ4gQUI pic.twitter.com/h0wvlOq575 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 25, 2024

Despite repeated red flags such as the auditor general finding “significant discrepancies” and Conservative Party of B.C. MLA Elenore Sturko’s diversion concerns raised in the legislature last year falling on deaf ears, and the province holding the title of having the most overdoses in the province, BC NDP government doubled down on these harm reduction policies.

NDP-appointed public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry proposed expanding access by making hard drugs available in retail settings at the expense of taxpayers.

But now, B.C. has announced a partial rollback of its “safer supply” experiment, by halting its take-home supply option after admitting what Sword has been saying for years.

The timing is impossible to ignore. The shift comes just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canada unless Canada cracks down on its role in the fentanyl crisis. He specifically called out British Columbia as a key contributor to the issue.

It also follows leaked information from an internal NDP meeting, which reportedly confirmed that officials were fully aware of mass diversion despite their repeated public denials.

Watch the full interview with Kamilah’s loved ones to learn why they say the sudden omission of failure doesn't go far enough.